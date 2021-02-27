Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Appel lifts S. Dakota St. past Kansas City 67-49

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 12:01
Appel lifts S. Dakota St. past Kansas City 67-49

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Luke Appel came off the bench to score 17 points to carry South Dakota State to a 67-49 win over Kansas City on Friday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Dakota State (14-6, 10-4 Summit League). Matt Dentlinger added 13 points.

Brandon McKissic had 17 points for the Roos (11-11, 7-6), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Josiah Allick added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 14:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1