Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Skelton, Southern take over late, beat Alabama St. 24-21

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 12:22
Skelton, Southern take over late, beat Alabama St. 24-21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Ladarius Skelton passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Chase Foster scored on a 14-yard interception return and Southern held on to beat Alabama State 24-21 on Friday night in the opener for both teams in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Skelton was 10-of-22 passing for 135 yards and had 72 yards rushing.

On a play-action pass, Skelton hit a wide-open Gregory Perkins who raced 40 more yards for a 59-yard score to make it 21-all on the second play of the fourth quarter. Alabama State then went three-and-out and Cesar Barajas made a 41-yard field goal to cap the scoring with 12:29 to play.

The Hornets missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt with four seconds left.

Ryan Nettles was 16-of-27 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns the Hornets. He threw one interception and was sacked six times.

It was the first matchup between the teams since the Jaguars beat Alabama State 64-6 in 2016.

Foster's pick-6 opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game and neither team led by more than seven points. A strip sack of Skelton deep in Southern territory led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Jacory Merritt that gave the Hornets their first lead at 21-14 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

Updated : 2021-02-27 14:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1