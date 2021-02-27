Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Berhow scores 15 to carry N. Iowa over Illinois St. 70-56

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 12:25
Berhow scores 15 to carry N. Iowa over Illinois St. 70-56

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Trae Berhow posted 15 points as Northern Iowa defeated Illinois State 70-56 on Friday night.

Bowen Born had 12 points for Northern Iowa (8-15, 6-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Noah Carter added 12 points. Austin Phyfe had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Dusan Mahorcic had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds (7-16, 4-13). Antonio Reeves added 10 points. DJ Horne had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 14:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1