Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Akwuba carries Louisiana-Lafayette over UALR 66-61

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 11:33
Akwuba carries Louisiana-Lafayette over UALR 66-61

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Theo Akwuba posted 13 points and seven rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly beat Arkansas-Little Rock 66-61 on Friday night.

Ty Harper had 12 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (16-7, 10-6 Sun Belt Conference). Mylik Wilson added 11 points. Dou Gueye had nine rebounds.

Cedric Russell, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 18 points per game, was held to nine points (3 of 13).

Louisiana-Lafayette scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 18 points for the Trojans (10-14, 6-11), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Nikola Maric added 14 points. Marko Lukic had 11 points. Ruot Monyyong tied a career high with 19 rebounds plus 10 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns improve to 2-1 against the Trojans this season. In the most recent matchup, Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 78-76 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 14:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1