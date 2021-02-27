Alexa
McCants lifts New Mexico St. past Tarleton State 78-51

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 11:40
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Johnny McCants registered 18 points as New Mexico State romped past Tarleton State 78-51 on Friday night.

C.J. Roberts had 14 points for New Mexico State (7-6, 4-5 Western Athletic Conference). Marcus Watson added 12 points. Donnie Tillman had seven rebounds.

New Mexico State dominated the first half and led 41-23 at the break. The Texans’ 23 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

Shamir Bogues had 14 points for the Texans (7-10, 2-7). Montre’ Gipson added 12 points. Freddy Hicks had six rebounds.

Konstantin Dotsenko, who was second on the Texans in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 14:02 GMT+08:00

