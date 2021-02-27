Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Aimaq leads Utah Valley past Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-74

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 11:53
Aimaq leads Utah Valley past Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-74

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Utah Valley edged past Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-74 on Friday night.

Jamison Overton had 14 points for Utah Valley (9-9, 7-3 Western Athletic Conference). Trey Woodbury added nine rebounds. Evan Cole had 14 rebounds.

Anthony Bratton had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Vaqueros (9-5, 2-1). Quinton Johnson II added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Uche Dibiamaka had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 14:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1