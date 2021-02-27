Alexa
Forrest scores 14 to carry FAU over Southern Miss 69-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 11:36
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Michael Forrest posted 14 points as Florida Atlantic defeated Southern Miss 69-60 on Friday night.

Jailyn Ingram had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (9-9, 4-5 Conference USA). Johnell Davis added 10 points. Karlis Silins had 10 points.

LaDavius Draine had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (8-15, 4-12). Justin Johnson added 11 points. Tyler Stevenson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 14:02 GMT+08:00

