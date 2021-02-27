Alexa
Prim scores 33 to lead Missouri St. over Evansville 90-81

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 11:30
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Gaige Prim had a career-high 33 points as Missouri State won its seventh straight game, topping Evansville 90-81 on Friday night.

Prim hit 15 of 19 shots.

Isiaih Mosley had 26 points for Missouri State (16-5, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Jared Ridder added 11 points. Demarcus Sharp had six rebounds and six assists.

Jawaun Newton scored a career-high 26 points for the Purple Aces (8-15, 6-11), who have now lost seven games in a row. Shamar Givance added 21 points and seven assists. Evan Kuhlman had 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 14:02 GMT+08:00

