Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has divided members of the public into 10 priority groups for receiving COVID-19 vaccines, according to information posted on its website.

The priority list for the government-funded vaccine drive released on Friday (Feb. 26) was an updated version of its predecessor set by the CDC last year. Approximately 65 percent of the domestic population is included in the 10 priority groups, while self-paid vaccines will likely become available one or two months after the mass vaccination drive.

Healthcare personnel and epidemic prevention workers will be the first two groups to get vaccinated, followed by people who have higher risks of potential coronavirus exposure due to their occupations. These include pilots, flight attendants, drivers of epidemic prevention taxis, and staff at quarantine hotels.

The fourth to seventh priority groups include Taiwanese envoys and athletes who need to travel abroad, military and civilian police, residents of long-term care facilities, and members of Taiwan's armed forces. People aged 65 and over are next in line to receive the shots, and they will be followed by high-risk groups in the age bracket from 19 to 64, people with rare diseases or severe illnesses, and adults aged 50-64.

The CDC cautioned that all coronavirus vaccines require two shots, a priming dose and a booster shot, and that the recommended intervals between doses are three to four weeks. It also emphasized that vaccines from different manufacturers should not be mixed together.