Marin scores 20 to lead S. Utah past N. Arizona 92-62

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 11:12
Marin scores 20 to lead S. Utah past N. Arizona 92-62

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Dre Marin had 20 points as Southern Utah won its seventh straight game, romping past Northern Arizona 92-62 on Friday.

Maizen Fausett had 18 points and seven rebounds for Southern Utah (17-3, 10-2 Big Sky Conference). Tevian Jones added 17 points. John Knight III had 15 points and six assists.

Nik Mains had 19 points for the Lumberjacks (5-15, 4-10), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Luke Avdalovic added 11 points. Cameron Shelton had six rebounds.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks on the season. Southern Utah defeated Northern Arizona 85-80 on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 12:34 GMT+08:00

