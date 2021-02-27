Alexa
Thacker scores 22 to lift Idaho past Montana St. 74-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 11:18
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Damen Thacker had 22 points as Idaho ended its season-opening 19-game losing streak, edging past Montana State 74-69 on Friday.

Ja’Vary Christmas had 11 points for Idaho (1-19, 1-16 Big Sky Conference).

Idaho scored 38 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Jubrile Belo scored a season-high 24 points for the Bobcats (9-8, 6-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Xavier Bishop added 14 points and seven assists. Amin Adamu had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

