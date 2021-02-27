Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

LaRavia lifts Indiana St. past Valparaiso 58-43

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 11:04
LaRavia lifts Indiana St. past Valparaiso 58-43

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Jake LaRavia had 22 points and 14 rebounds as Indiana State topped Valparaiso 58-43 on Friday night.

Randy Miller Jr. had 10 points for Indiana State (14-8, 11-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Julian Larry added six rebounds.

Valpo’s 29.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Indiana State opponent this season.

Indiana State scored 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ben Krikke had 11 points for Valpo (9-17, 6-11). Donovan Clay added 11 points and seven rebounds. Zion Morgan had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 12:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea