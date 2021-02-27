Alexa
Mostafa scores 23 to lift Coastal Carolina over Troy 75-59

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 10:52
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Coastal Carolina beat Troy 75-59 on Friday night.

Mostafa made 8 of 10 foul shots. He added three blocks.

Deanthony Tipler had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (14-6, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference). Garrick Green added 13 points. DeVante’ Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Nick Stampley had 14 points for the Trojans (10-15, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Desmond Williams added 12 points and six rebounds. Kam Woods had seven rebounds.

The Chanticleers remain undefeated in three games against the Trojans this season. Most recently, Coastal Carolina defeated Troy 70-65 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 12:32 GMT+08:00

