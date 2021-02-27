Alexa
Welp scores 29 to carry UC Irvine over UC San Diego 80-55

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 10:45
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had a season-high 29 points plus 10 rebounds as UC Irvine easily defeated UC San Diego 80-55 on Friday.

Welp made 14 of 17 shots.

Brad Greene had 12 points for UC Irvine (13-8, 10-4 Big West Conference). Austin Johnson added 10 points.

Hugh Baxter had 11 points for the Tritons (5-9, 2-9). Toni Rocak added 10 points.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Tritons for the season. UC Irvine defeated UC San Diego 79-65 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 12:32 GMT+08:00

