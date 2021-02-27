Alexa
Reese scores 21 to carry North Texas over Marshall 77-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 10:36
Reese scores 21 to carry North Texas over Marshall 77-65

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — James Reese matched his career high with 21 points as North Texas got past Marshall 77-65 on Friday night.

Thomas Bell had 15 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (13-6, 9-2 Conference USA), which won its fourth consecutive game. Zachary Simmons added 14 points. Javion Hamlet had 10 points.

Andrew Taylor had 15 points for the Thundering Herd (12-6, 6-5). Mikel Beyers added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Taevion Kinsey had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 12:32 GMT+08:00

