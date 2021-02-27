Alexa
Ezikpe leads Old Dominion over Middle Tennessee 67-61

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 10:19
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift Old Dominion to a 67-61 win over Middle Tennessee on Friday night.

Malik Curry had 14 points for Old Dominion (13-6, 9-4 Conference USA). Jaylin Hunter added 10 points.

Middle Tennessee scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Raiders (5-14, 3-10). Jordan Davis added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 11:02 GMT+08:00

