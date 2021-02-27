Alexa
Thunder change uniforms at halftime after mix-up with Hawks

By CLIFF BRUNT , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/27 10:23
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder changed uniforms at halftime after a mix-up left the Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks wearing similar colors at the start.

The Thunder began the game wearing their sunset orange uniforms while the Hawks wore their red uniforms. A Thunder spokesman said the Hawks wore the incorrect uniform color. He said the league process of inputting uniform colors should have caught the error, but because the Hawks have only red uniforms for their trip, the Thunder changed to white for the second half.

Oklahoma City led 63-55 at the break.

