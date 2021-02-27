Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's 'House of Cards' looks at 228 Incident in new season

Political drama ‘Island Nation’ will feature families of victims in 228 Massacre

  123
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/27 10:53
Actor Yang Lieh plays Taiwan president in "Island Nation." ("Island Nation" photo) 

Actor Yang Lieh plays Taiwan president in "Island Nation." ("Island Nation" photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's first political drama, "Island Nation" (國際橋牌社), will attempt to show a true representation of the 228 Incident in its second season, with families of the victims set to appear in the production.

Described as a Taiwanese counterpart to the White House series "House of Cards," the show will touch on one of the country’s most unspeakable tragedies — the 228 Incident, or the 228 Massacre, in the upcoming season. The event, which refers to the violent crackdown on anti-KMT government protests in Taiwan that lasted from late-February to mid-May 1947, still haunts the country after more than seven decades.

Mirroring late President Lee Teng-Hui's (李登輝) formal apology on behalf of the government in 1995, the show's own Taiwanese leader, played by actor Yang Lieh (楊烈), will acknowledge the country's dark past amid tremendous pressure from KMT members in the new season.

Relatives of the 228 Incident victims, including Lee Jung-chang (李榮昌), Lee Hui-sheng (李慧生), Lin Li-tsai (林黎彩), Ou Yang Hui-mei (歐陽煇美), Pan Hsin-hsing (潘信行), Hsu Shih-hsiung (徐世雄), and Fu Shu-li (傅淑麗), will appear as guest stars during his speech.

Producers of "Island Nation" said it is very important to remind the Taiwanese public of its history. It said that time cannot erase the pain felt by families of the victims but that it can gradually bury the truth.

The second season of the drama has wrapped up production and is currently being edited. An advance screening is expected to take place outdoors sometime by mid-year.

Taiwan's 'House of Cards' looks at 228 Incident in new season
Families of 228 Incident victims: Pan Hsin-hsing, Hsu Shih-hsiung, Lee Jung-chang. ("Island Nation" photo)
228 Incident
228 Massacre
228 Peace Memorial Day
Island Nation
drama
Taiwan politics
TV series

RELATED ARTICLES

Co-organizer pulls out of 228 commemorative event over KMT invitation
Co-organizer pulls out of 228 commemorative event over KMT invitation
2021/02/23 15:08
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
2021/02/23 13:39
China Broadcasting Corporation chairman announces candidacy for Taiwan president
China Broadcasting Corporation chairman announces candidacy for Taiwan president
2021/02/09 15:16
South Taiwan city councilor expresses gratitude for support after surviving recall vote
South Taiwan city councilor expresses gratitude for support after surviving recall vote
2021/02/07 16:45
Taiwan's rival parties step up activities as final countdown to politician's recall election begins
Taiwan's rival parties step up activities as final countdown to politician's recall election begins
2021/01/31 17:13

Updated : 2021-02-27 12:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea