Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Andrew Yang helps photographer facing attack on ferry

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 08:01
Andrew Yang helps photographer facing attack on ferry

NEW YORK (AP) — A photographer who was shoved by a man who then came at him with a metal pole during a trip on the Staten Island ferry on Friday was able to get out of harm's way when New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang intervened.

Spencer Platt, a photographer with Getty Images, said he was on the top deck of the boat heading toward Staten Island around 11 a.m., talking on the phone after taking some photos of Yang, who was headed to campaign events.

Platt said when he turned around, the man was “just right in my face, like an inch away."

The man pushed him, sending him down onto a bench, and Platt said he saw he was carrying some kind of metal rod.

“He immediately lifts that up, comes at me and has it raised over me," he said.

The photographer got the attention of Yang and his campaign, who were inside, and he said they came out, with Yang in the lead.

“He came out ... and he just kind of yelled, the guy turned around, and that allowed me to just kind of bolt out of there," Platt said.

“I think most people would have the same impulse I had - to try and do anything that you can to protect somebody who might be threatened or endangered," Yang said in a statement. "I got up and tried to intervene as quickly as I could. I’m glad that when he turned he saw me and recognized me, and the situation deescalated quickly.”

Platt told some New York Police Department officers who were on the boat and who then went to keep an eye on the man.

The NYPD said no arrest was made.

Updated : 2021-02-27 09:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests