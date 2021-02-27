Alexa
Bilbao draws at Levante 1-1 before their Copa del Rey semi

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 06:08
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Athletic Bilbao drew at Levante 1-1 in the Spanish league on Friday, five days before they meet again to decide which advances to the final of the Copa del Rey.

Roger Martí scored his 10th goal of the season for Levante after the striker converted a 34-minute penalty following Unai Núñez's foul of Jorge de Frutos in the area.

Raúl García equalized in the 56th from a penalty conceded by Nikola Vukcekic’s foul of Álex Berenguer.

The stalemate left Levante in eight place and Bilbao in ninth.

On Thursday, the two will meet for a third time in three weeks when Levante again hosts Bilbao in the return leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal. The first leg at San Mamés Stadium stadium ended 1-1.

The other cup semifinal will be decided on Wednesday, when Sevilla takes a 2-0 advantage to Barcelona at Camp Nou.

