How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/27 05:35
Stocks ended a bumpy day mostly lower on Wall Street.

Technology stocks recovered slightly following several days of heavy selling, but the Nasdaq still posted its biggest weekly loss since October. On Friday the S&P 500 gave back 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.5%. Treasury yields fell after shooting sharply higher over the last few weeks, something that has unsettled financial markets generally.

Investors continued to watch Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden’s stimulus package. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.42% from 1.51% a day earlier.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 18.19 points, or 0.5%, to 3,811.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 469.64 points, or 1.5%, to 30,932.37.

The Nasdaq rose 72.91 points, or 0.6%, to 13,192.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.88 points, or less than 0.1% to 2,201.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 95.56 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is down 561.95 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 682.12 points, or 4.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 65.64 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 55.08 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 325.89 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 304.06 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 226.20 points, or 11.5%.

