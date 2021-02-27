Alexa
ADT, Carter's fall; AMC Networks, Etsy rise

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 05:17
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Monster Beverage Corp., up $2.39 to $87.74.

The energy drink maker handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

LivePerson Inc., up $7.45 to $65.62.

The customer-service technology company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings.

HP Inc., up 78 cents to $28.97.

The personal computer and printer maker reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results on a boost in demand.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 14 cents to $26.61.

The price of oil slipped and dragged down energy company stocks.

ADT Inc., down $1.87 to $7.61.

The home security company reported a surprise loss during the fourth quarter and gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Carter's Inc., down $11.21 to $83.47.

The maker of OshKosh B’gosh overalls reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

AMC Networks Inc., up $12.52 to $65.59.

The owner AMC, IFC and other cable channels blew away Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Etsy Inc., up $22.69 to $220.27.

The online crafts marketplace gave investors a strong revenue forecast after reporting surprisingly good fourth-quarter financial results.

Updated : 2021-02-27 06:30 GMT+08:00

