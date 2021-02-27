Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/27 05:13
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $2.03 to $61.50 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for April delivery fell 75 cents to $66.13 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 1 cent to $1.88 a gallon. March heating fell 5 cents to $1.86 a gallon. April natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $46.60 to $1728.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell $1.24 to $26.40 an ounce and March copper fell 18 cents to $4.09 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.63 Japanese yen from 106.22 yen. The euro fell to $1.2079 from $1.2185.

Updated : 2021-02-27 06:29 GMT+08:00

