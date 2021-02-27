BC-US--Cocoa, US

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/27 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2604 Down 4
Mar 2701 Down 4
May 2594 Down 6
May 2605 2621 2576 2604 Down 4
Jul 2603 2608 2569 2594 Down 6
Sep 2592 2603 2565 2591 Down 4
Dec 2581 2593 2555 2582 Down 3
Mar 2570 2581 2543 2572 Down 5
May 2556 2578 2540 2569 Down 4
Jul 2559 2583 2543 2572 Down 4
Sep 2566 2586 2547 2574 Down 6
Dec 2576 Down 6

Updated : 2021-02-27 06:27 GMT+08:00

