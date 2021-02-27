BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2604 Down 4 Mar 2701 Down 4 May 2594 Down 6 May 2605 2621 2576 2604 Down 4 Jul 2603 2608 2569 2594 Down 6 Sep 2592 2603 2565 2591 Down 4 Dec 2581 2593 2555 2582 Down 3 Mar 2570 2581 2543 2572 Down 5 May 2556 2578 2540 2569 Down 4 Jul 2559 2583 2543 2572 Down 4 Sep 2566 2586 2547 2574 Down 6 Dec 2576 Down 6