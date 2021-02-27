BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2604
|Down
|4
|Mar
|2701
|Down
|4
|May
|2594
|Down
|6
|May
|2605
|2621
|2576
|2604
|Down
|4
|Jul
|2603
|2608
|2569
|2594
|Down
|6
|Sep
|2592
|2603
|2565
|2591
|Down
|4
|Dec
|2581
|2593
|2555
|2582
|Down
|3
|Mar
|2570
|2581
|2543
|2572
|Down
|5
|May
|2556
|2578
|2540
|2569
|Down
|4
|Jul
|2559
|2583
|2543
|2572
|Down
|4
|Sep
|2566
|2586
|2547
|2574
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2576
|Down
|6