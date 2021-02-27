Alexa
NCAA lifts Ga Tech hoop scholarship, recruiting sanctions

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 03:55
ATLANTA (AP) — The NCAA has overturned scholarship and recruiting limitations placed on the Georgia Tech men's basketball program in 2019.

The decision from the NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee announced Friday overturned the reduction of one scholarship per year for four years. It also restores Georgia Tech’s freedom to schedule official recruiting trips in conjunction with home games.

The NCAA's Committee on Infractions will reconsider the scholarship and recruiting sanctions at a date which has not been announced.

Last year, Georgia Tech agreed to miss the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament after withdrawing its appeal of a postseason ban for 2020.

The penalties were the result of the NCAA finding major recruiting violations were committed by former Georgia Tech assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie as well as coach Josh Pastner’s former friend, Ron Bell. Pastner was not directly named in the findings.

By withdrawing the appeal last year, the Yellow Jackets remain eligible for postseason play this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-27 04:58 GMT+08:00

