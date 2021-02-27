Alexa
Virus sidelines 6 Raptors coaches for Rockets game

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 03:25
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Raptors say six members of their coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, will miss Friday’s game against Houston in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus.

The Raptors said they will continue to work remotely, and did not immediately specify who would be handling in-game coaching duties. It also wasn’t clear if their game Friday would be played.

Coaches, like players, are tested daily for coronavirus. There are a number of reasons why someone would enter the NBA protocols, including a positive test, a presumed positive test or contact tracing data suggesting that they may have been exposed to a person who is positive for COVID-19.

The Raptors had a full staff when playing Wednesday in Miami.

The NBA has postponed 29 games this season already because of virus-related issues, though this is the first time that a team has said its coaching staff would be unable to be at a game because of the protocols.

