Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

North Macedonia: Clashes at protest over terror convictions

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 02:26
Riot police are deployed during a violent protest in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Several hundred people, including relatives of...

Riot police are deployed during a violent protest in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Several hundred people, including relatives of...

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Protesters clashed with police in North Macedonia’s capital Friday after a court this week upheld the terrorism-related convictions of ethnic Albanian men accused of killings nine years ago that inflamed ethnic tensions in the Balkan country.

At least seven policemen were injured, authorities said. The violence broke out when several hundred ethnic Albanian demonstrators — including relatives of the convicted men — tried to march through Skopje to the main court complex to protest the ruling.

Their way was blocked by police cordons, and some protesters attacked officers with stones and plastic bottles before being repelled with stun grenades. No arrests were immediately reported.

Six ethnic Albanian men initially received life sentences for the 2012 murders of five ethnic Macedonian fishermen. In a retrial that concluded this week, the life sentences were upheld for three of the defendants, two had their jail terms reduced to 15 and 9 years, and a sixth man was acquitted.

Only one of the defendants was present at the trial, the others having fled and believed to be hiding in neighboring Kosovo.

Relatives and supporters of the defendants insisted the case had been politically motivated.

Tensions between the Christian Macedonian majority and mostly Muslim ethnic Albanian minority have remained high since a nine-month insurgency in 2001 by ethnic Albanians.

Updated : 2021-02-27 04:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests