Marla Miller retiring as MLB's head of special events

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 00:09
NEW YORK (AP) — Marla Miller is stepping down after 21 years as Major League Baseball's senior vice president of special events.

Miller, MLB's first female senior vice president, has been in charge of planning for the All-Star Game and World Series, arranging ceremonies and entertainment, including national anthem singers.

She helped launch the All-Star FanFest, the All-Star red carpet show, the All-Century team, Memorable Moments campaign and special events such as the Little League Classic since 2017, the 2016 game at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and this year's Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa.

She also took charge of planning the winter meetings and owners meetings.

Updated : 2021-02-27 01:53 GMT+08:00

