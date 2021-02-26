Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

St. Louis prosecutor seeks to take back McCloskey case

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 23:13
St. Louis prosecutor seeks to take back McCloskey case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has asked the Missouri Supreme Court to restore her authority to prosecute a couple accused of wielding guns at racial injustice protesters last summer.

Gardner’s office on Thursday petitioned the state Supreme Court to block a judge's order disqualifying her and her office from prosecuting the case against Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, each pleaded not guilty in October to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. Gardner was disqualified in December after a judge ruled she created an appearance of impropriety by mentioning the McCloskey case in fundraising emails before the August Democratic primary. She went on to win reelection.

On Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan was appointed special prosecutor by Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer.

The McCloskeys are accused of waving guns at the protesters as they walked by the couple’s mansion during a racial injustice protest in June. They are also accused of altering the pistol that Patricia McCloskey was holding that day.

Updated : 2021-02-27 00:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan rejects residency permit for pro-China Hong Kong producer
Taiwan rejects residency permit for pro-China Hong Kong producer