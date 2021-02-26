Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 23:01
NBA Leaders

THROUGH FEBRUARY 25

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 28 323 204 917 32.8
Curry, GS 32 317 166 959 30.0
Embiid, PHI 27 248 271 799 29.6
Lillard, POR 30 277 211 889 29.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL 32 333 224 926 28.9
LaVine, CHI 31 320 142 893 28.8
Doncic, DAL 30 296 187 856 28.5
Irving, BKN 24 251 89 657 27.4
Young, ATL 30 238 267 815 27.2
Jokic, DEN 32 330 150 862 26.9
Leonard, LAC 27 262 145 722 26.7
James, LAL 33 316 135 845 25.6
Williamson, NO 31 307 173 793 25.6
Tatum, BOS 27 249 121 692 25.6
Brown, BOS 30 288 113 761 25.4
Booker, PHO 27 247 120 674 25.0
Harden, BKN 28 219 168 696 24.9
George, LAC 24 200 92 579 24.1
Mitchell, UTA 30 248 128 724 24.1
Vucevic, ORL 33 319 72 794 24.1

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Allen, CLE 156 232 .672
Holmes, SAC 154 235 .655
Gobert, UTA 173 270 .641
Harrell, LAL 184 289 .637
Williamson, NO 307 497 .618
Plumlee, DET 129 209 .617
Young, CHI 147 245 .600
Ayton, PHO 187 315 .594
Capela, ATL 186 315 .590
Kanter, POR 154 262 .588

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 29 134 267 401 13.8
Drummond, CLE 25 101 236 337 13.5
Gobert, UTA 32 110 316 426 13.3
Ayton, PHO 31 110 257 367 11.8
Sabonis, IND 30 83 269 352 11.7
Antetokounmpo, MIL 32 58 317 375 11.7
Vucevic, ORL 33 63 322 385 11.7
Valanciunas, MEM 23 79 182 261 11.3
Kanter, POR 31 128 224 352 11.4
Embiid, PHI 27 58 245 303 11.2

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 28 310 11.1
Westbrook, WAS 23 223 9.7
Young, ATL 30 286 9.5
Doncic, DAL 30 271 9.0
Paul, PHO 30 257 8.6
Green, GS 28 234 8.4
Jokic, DEN 32 268 8.4
James, LAL 33 263 8.0
Lillard, POR 30 241 8.0
Simmons, PHI 28 220 7.9

Updated : 2021-02-27 00:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan rejects residency permit for pro-China Hong Kong producer
Taiwan rejects residency permit for pro-China Hong Kong producer