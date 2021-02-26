THROUGH FEBRUARY 25
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|28
|323
|204
|917
|32.8
|Curry, GS
|32
|317
|166
|959
|30.0
|Embiid, PHI
|27
|248
|271
|799
|29.6
|Lillard, POR
|30
|277
|211
|889
|29.6
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|32
|333
|224
|926
|28.9
|LaVine, CHI
|31
|320
|142
|893
|28.8
|Doncic, DAL
|30
|296
|187
|856
|28.5
|Irving, BKN
|24
|251
|89
|657
|27.4
|Young, ATL
|30
|238
|267
|815
|27.2
|Jokic, DEN
|32
|330
|150
|862
|26.9
|Leonard, LAC
|27
|262
|145
|722
|26.7
|James, LAL
|33
|316
|135
|845
|25.6
|Williamson, NO
|31
|307
|173
|793
|25.6
|Tatum, BOS
|27
|249
|121
|692
|25.6
|Brown, BOS
|30
|288
|113
|761
|25.4
|Booker, PHO
|27
|247
|120
|674
|25.0
|Harden, BKN
|28
|219
|168
|696
|24.9
|George, LAC
|24
|200
|92
|579
|24.1
|Mitchell, UTA
|30
|248
|128
|724
|24.1
|Vucevic, ORL
|33
|319
|72
|794
|24.1
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Allen, CLE
|156
|232
|.672
|Holmes, SAC
|154
|235
|.655
|Gobert, UTA
|173
|270
|.641
|Harrell, LAL
|184
|289
|.637
|Williamson, NO
|307
|497
|.618
|Plumlee, DET
|129
|209
|.617
|Young, CHI
|147
|245
|.600
|Ayton, PHO
|187
|315
|.594
|Capela, ATL
|186
|315
|.590
|Kanter, POR
|154
|262
|.588
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|29
|134
|267
|401
|13.8
|Drummond, CLE
|25
|101
|236
|337
|13.5
|Gobert, UTA
|32
|110
|316
|426
|13.3
|Ayton, PHO
|31
|110
|257
|367
|11.8
|Sabonis, IND
|30
|83
|269
|352
|11.7
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|32
|58
|317
|375
|11.7
|Vucevic, ORL
|33
|63
|322
|385
|11.7
|Valanciunas, MEM
|23
|79
|182
|261
|11.3
|Kanter, POR
|31
|128
|224
|352
|11.4
|Embiid, PHI
|27
|58
|245
|303
|11.2
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|28
|310
|11.1
|Westbrook, WAS
|23
|223
|9.7
|Young, ATL
|30
|286
|9.5
|Doncic, DAL
|30
|271
|9.0
|Paul, PHO
|30
|257
|8.6
|Green, GS
|28
|234
|8.4
|Jokic, DEN
|32
|268
|8.4
|James, LAL
|33
|263
|8.0
|Lillard, POR
|30
|241
|8.0
|Simmons, PHI
|28
|220
|7.9