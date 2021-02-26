Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 23:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 24 19 4 1 0 39 85 55
Florida 26 20 5 0 1 41 102 58
Greenville 26 11 8 5 2 29 70 81
Orlando 23 11 10 2 0 24 63 76
South Carolina 24 9 8 6 1 25 65 75
Jacksonville 20 9 9 1 1 20 48 57
Wheeling 22 5 13 4 0 14 55 84
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 23 16 5 2 0 34 74 56
Fort Wayne 6 3 1 1 1 8 20 16
Allen 24 15 8 1 0 31 78 62
Utah 25 12 5 3 5 32 78 76
Tulsa 26 11 12 2 1 25 56 67
Kansas City 24 9 11 3 1 22 59 71
Rapid City 27 10 16 1 0 21 72 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Greenville 4, Allen 1

Friday's Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-02-27 00:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan rejects residency permit for pro-China Hong Kong producer
Taiwan rejects residency permit for pro-China Hong Kong producer