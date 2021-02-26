All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|17
|11
|4
|2
|24
|53
|43
|Washington
|19
|10
|5
|4
|24
|65
|65
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|10
|6
|3
|23
|51
|45
|Philadelphia
|16
|9
|4
|3
|21
|55
|54
|Pittsburgh
|18
|10
|7
|1
|21
|56
|60
|New Jersey
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|41
|44
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|6
|8
|3
|15
|43
|46
|Buffalo
|17
|6
|8
|3
|15
|44
|51
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|19
|13
|4
|2
|28
|62
|53
|Tampa Bay
|18
|13
|4
|1
|27
|64
|39
|Chicago
|21
|11
|6
|4
|26
|63
|61
|Carolina
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|65
|53
|Columbus
|21
|8
|8
|5
|21
|60
|72
|Dallas
|15
|6
|5
|4
|16
|46
|40
|Nashville
|19
|8
|11
|0
|16
|44
|62
|Detroit
|22
|6
|13
|3
|15
|44
|68
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|16
|11
|4
|1
|23
|48
|34
|St. Louis
|20
|10
|8
|2
|22
|60
|61
|Los Angeles
|18
|9
|6
|3
|21
|56
|49
|Arizona
|19
|9
|7
|3
|21
|52
|55
|Minnesota
|16
|10
|6
|0
|20
|50
|40
|Colorado
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|46
|38
|San Jose
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|47
|64
|Anaheim
|20
|6
|10
|4
|16
|40
|58
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|21
|15
|4
|2
|32
|74
|55
|Edmonton
|22
|14
|8
|0
|28
|79
|65
|Winnipeg
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|67
|52
|Montreal
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|64
|58
|Calgary
|21
|9
|10
|2
|20
|52
|62
|Vancouver
|24
|8
|14
|2
|18
|68
|85
|Ottawa
|22
|7
|14
|1
|15
|58
|85
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Chicago 2, Columbus 0
Ottawa 6, Calgary 1
N.Y. Islanders 7, Boston 2
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2
Florida 3, Dallas 2
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 0
New Jersey 4, Buffalo 3, OT
Detroit 5, Nashville 2
Winnipeg 6, Montreal 3
Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, ppd
St. Louis at San Jose, ppd
Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.