Canadian regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine.

By ROB GILLIES , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/26 22:04
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian regulators on Friday authorized AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine.

It is the third COVID-19 vaccine given the green light by Canada, following those from Pfizer and Moderna.

Health Canada approved the vaccine for use in people 18 and over. Some countries, including France, have authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine only for use in people under 65, saying there is not enough evidence to say whether it works in older adults. Belgium has authorized it only for people 55 and under

Canada and many European countries have been struggling to vaccinate people as quickly as Britain, Israel, the U.S. and elsewhere.

Canada does not have domestic production and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has been accused of not moving fast enough to vaccinate the country’s citizens

Updated : 2021-02-27 00:22 GMT+08:00

