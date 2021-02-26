Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Explosion destroys cafe, injures 3 people in Russia

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 20:16
Explosion destroys cafe, injures 3 people in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — An explosion destroyed a café building and injured three people in a Russian city 400 kilometers (248 miles) east of Moscow, emergency officials said.

The blast in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday morning occurred in the annex of a 12-story residential building where the café was located. Three people sustained injuries.

The annex collapsed, and about 100 windows in the residential building shattered as the result of the explosion.

Local authorities evacuated 106 residents from the building, the Interfax news agency reported.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the explosion. Media reports initially suggested it was a gas explosion, but local emergency officials said the residential building wasn't gasified. A chain that owned the café said it didn't use gas, either.

Authorities have opened a criminal probe.

Updated : 2021-02-26 21:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end