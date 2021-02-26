Queensland Reds edge Melbourne Rebels 23-21 in Super Rugby

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Queensland edged Melbourne 23-21 in a Super Rugby match on Friday after Matt Toomua missed a shot at goal with the last kick of the game that would have given the Rebels the win.

Two second-half tries to Queensland hooker Alex Mafi salvaged the two-point win after Toomua’s penalty shot sailed left of the uprights at Suncorp Stadium.

The loss was a difficult one for the Rebels, who only flew into Brisbane on Friday morning and have been based in Canberra after making a last-minute dash out of Melbourne to avoid a COVID-19-enforced lockdown that would have meant they were unable to enter Queensland.

The Reds’ win was their eighth straight victory at home and came despite a red card to prop Feao Fotuaika for an illegal tackle with 23 minutes left to play.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports