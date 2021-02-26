Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Henderson sidelined after surgery in new blow for Liverpool

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 19:56
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lies injured on the ground during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liv...
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson walks from the pitch as he is substituted for an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool ...
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lies injured on the ground and is attended to by a member of the Liverpool medical team during the English Premier League...
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is hugged by Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp as he is substituted after an injury during the English Premier League socc...

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lies injured on the ground during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liv...

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson walks from the pitch as he is substituted for an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool ...

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lies injured on the ground and is attended to by a member of the Liverpool medical team during the English Premier League...

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is hugged by Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp as he is substituted after an injury during the English Premier League socc...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson faces a long spell on the sidelines after undergoing an operation on the groin injury he sustained in last weekend’s Merseyside derby loss against Everton.

Liverpool has not put a timescale on the midfielder's recovery but said he will be out until at least April in another blow to its fading Premier League title defense.

“Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury," Liverpool said in a statement on Friday. “He will begin a rehabilitation program immediately.”

Liverpool is in sixth place, 19 points behind leader Manchester City but the six-time European champions remain in the Champions League.

Henderson, who has been playing as an emergency center back, joins a lengthy injury list.

The three senior central defenders, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, have all had their seasons ended prematurely while backup Fabinho is still out, having played just one of the last seven matches because of a muscle injury.

James Milner is still sidelined by a hamstring problem and fellow midfielder Naby Keita only returned to the squad last weekend for the first time since mid-December. Forward Diogo Jota began full training this week after three months out with a knee problem.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-26 21:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end