Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Elephant kills zookeeper with blow from trunk in Spain

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 18:52
Elephant kills zookeeper with blow from trunk in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s northern Cantabria region are investigating how an elephant killed a worker at a local zoo.

The Cantabrian regional government says 44-year-old Joaquín Gutiérrez died in a hospital on Tuesday, several hours after a female elephant struck him with its trunk while he was cleaning its enclosure at the Cabárceno Nature Park near Santander.

The blow knocked Gutiérrez back and he hit his head against the pen’s bars, officials said.

Gutiérrez had been working with elephants at the zoo for almost 20 years, local tourism chief Javier López Marcano said in a statement on the regional government’s website.

The elephant that struck him had a foot infection and is likely pregnant, Marcano said. She weighs more than 4 metric tons (4.4 tons) .

Zoo and regional officials could not immediately be contacted Friday.

Police and CANTUR, the regional tourism organization that runs Cabárceno, are investigating the attack.

Updated : 2021-02-26 19:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end