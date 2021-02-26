Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

IS bride loses bid to return to UK to fight for citizenship

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 18:06
IS bride loses bid to return to UK to fight for citizenship

LONDON (AP) — A woman who as a teenager ran away to join the Islamic State group has lost her bid to return to the U.K. to fight for the restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds.

Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015. She resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and told reporters she wanted to come home, but was denied the chance after former Home Secretary Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship.

The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Friday that she should not be allowed to return to the country to pursue her case.

Javid argued that she was Bangladeshi by descent and could go there.

She challenged the decision, arguing she is not a citizen of another country and that Javid’s decision left her stateless.

Updated : 2021-02-26 19:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end