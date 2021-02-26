Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan-China relations could improve in 2021: China experts

Next week's National People's Congress could see new proposals about Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/26 17:23
Last year's National People's Congress meeting in Beijing 

Last year's National People's Congress meeting in Beijing  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Relations between Taiwan and China have a chance of improvement in 2021, though without any major breakthroughs, Chinese experts said Friday (Feb. 26) on the eve of the communist regime’s National People’s Congress (NPC).

Observers said the meeting might discuss new approaches and policies toward Taiwan, though large-scale changes are not expected, CNA reported. According to Central China Normal University expert Zhou Zhihuai (周志懷), intermittent change and improvements are possible but there will be little opportunity for more impressive changes.

Xiamen University academic Li Peng (李鵬) said that recent statements by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) might have been interpreted in Taiwan as olive branches intended for China. However, as long as there is no shift in basic cross-strait policies, any major breakthrough should not be expected, he added.

The Taiwan expert said that following the COVID-19 pandemic, how to strengthen contacts and exchanges with the island nation would turn into a priority for Chinese government departments and provinces. Any proposals submitted to next week’s NPC would attract a significant level of public attention, according to Li.
Taiwan-China relations
National People's Congress
NPC
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president vows to push on with solar energy
Taiwan president vows to push on with solar energy
2021/02/23 15:53
Eswatini king recovers from COVID-19 with drug sent by Taiwan
Eswatini king recovers from COVID-19 with drug sent by Taiwan
2021/02/20 10:49
Taiwan leads Asia in green energy: President Tsai
Taiwan leads Asia in green energy: President Tsai
2021/02/19 16:18
Taiwan president visits army base to thank soldiers for standing guard during Spring Festival
Taiwan president visits army base to thank soldiers for standing guard during Spring Festival
2021/02/15 13:10
US should team up with allies to strengthen Taiwan's defenses: Council on Foreign Relations
US should team up with allies to strengthen Taiwan's defenses: Council on Foreign Relations
2021/02/12 16:04

Updated : 2021-02-26 18:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end