Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Microsoft says AIoT and 5G are Taiwan’s trump cards

'Growth' and 'global' should be the key words for Taiwanese businesses in 2021

  218
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/26 16:21
Microsoft Taiwan's Flora Chen 

Microsoft Taiwan's Flora Chen  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan companies are most likely to score a winning performance internationally by using their expertise in Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and 5G technology, said Flora Chen (陳慧蓉), marketing and operations director at Microsoft Taiwan, on Friday (Feb. 26).

She named “growth” and “global” as the two key words for Taiwan corporations in 2021, CNA reported. According to Chen, her company will continue to support local businesses with their digital transformation amid an unstable environment.

Following the introduction of 5G in 2020, Taiwan will be able to push for the development of AIoT, with smart manufacturing, smart cities and self-driving cars all contributing to digital progress and to the upgrading of local industry, Chen said. Her most important advice to Taiwanese companies was to abandon their passive absorption of data for the active use of information and forecasts.

Following an announcement in January, Chen became the first Taiwan-born manager in about a decade to rise to the position of marketing and operations chief in the American software giant’s local division.
Microsoft
Microsoft Taiwan
Flora Chen
AIoT
5G
digital transformation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei to speed up digital transformation post-COVID
Taipei to speed up digital transformation post-COVID
2021/02/25 17:04
Microsoft president backs Australian proposal to make tech pay for news
Microsoft president backs Australian proposal to make tech pay for news
2021/02/12 17:23
Taiwan January exports rocket to record high, outlook rosy
Taiwan January exports rocket to record high, outlook rosy
2021/02/08 19:30
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
Taiwan ranks 3rd in 5G download speed globally
2021/02/03 16:12
Taiwan’s TSMC looks for growth opportunities beyond Apple
Taiwan’s TSMC looks for growth opportunities beyond Apple
2021/02/02 12:28

Updated : 2021-02-26 18:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end