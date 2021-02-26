Microsoft says AIoT and 5G are Taiwan’s trump cards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan companies are most likely to score a winning performance internationally by using their expertise in Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and 5G technology, said Flora Chen (陳慧蓉), marketing and operations director at Microsoft Taiwan, on Friday (Feb. 26).

She named “growth” and “global” as the two key words for Taiwan corporations in 2021, CNA reported. According to Chen, her company will continue to support local businesses with their digital transformation amid an unstable environment.

Following the introduction of 5G in 2020, Taiwan will be able to push for the development of AIoT, with smart manufacturing, smart cities and self-driving cars all contributing to digital progress and to the upgrading of local industry, Chen said. Her most important advice to Taiwanese companies was to abandon their passive absorption of data for the active use of information and forecasts.

Following an announcement in January, Chen became the first Taiwan-born manager in about a decade to rise to the position of marketing and operations chief in the American software giant’s local division.