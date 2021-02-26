Taiwan’s China Airlines recognized by S&P Global for sustainability focus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's flag carrier China Airlines has been recognized for its leading sustainability performance with a "Silver Class" distinction in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021.

Published by the international evaluation agency S&P Global earlier this month, the 2021 edition of the yearbook analyzed the performance of over 7,000 major companies around the world and ranked them based on the results of the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Only 631 were selected for recognition.

China Airlines was among just six companies in the global airline industry to be distinguished as a "Silver Class" airline. It is also the only Taiwan transportation company to receive such an honor.

This was the first time for the airline to be awarded a Silver Class distinction, receiving Bronze-Class awards in three previous years. According to UDN, the company remains the only domestic carrier to support the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) initiative for global carbon reduction, which it has worked actively to integrate into its management mechanism.



(S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2021 screenshot)