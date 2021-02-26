Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s China Airlines recognized by S&P Global for sustainability focus

Carrier ranked among top 5% of international airlines with strong sustainability performance

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/26 16:02
(Daniel Gorun photo) 

(Daniel Gorun photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's flag carrier China Airlines has been recognized for its leading sustainability performance with a "Silver Class" distinction in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021.

Published by the international evaluation agency S&P Global earlier this month, the 2021 edition of the yearbook analyzed the performance of over 7,000 major companies around the world and ranked them based on the results of the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Only 631 were selected for recognition.

China Airlines was among just six companies in the global airline industry to be distinguished as a "Silver Class" airline. It is also the only Taiwan transportation company to receive such an honor.

This was the first time for the airline to be awarded a Silver Class distinction, receiving Bronze-Class awards in three previous years. According to UDN, the company remains the only domestic carrier to support the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) initiative for global carbon reduction, which it has worked actively to integrate into its management mechanism.

Taiwan’s China Airlines recognized by S&P Global for sustainability focus
(S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2021 screenshot)

China Airlines
Taiwan airline
S&P
sustainability
ranking
sustainable transport

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s China Airlines ready to fly COVID vaccines into country
Taiwan’s China Airlines ready to fly COVID vaccines into country
2021/02/25 17:19
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
2021/02/23 15:46
First evacuation flight from Myanmar to Taipei scheduled for Feb. 21
First evacuation flight from Myanmar to Taipei scheduled for Feb. 21
2021/02/17 17:36
Taiwan puts health before wealth in COVID battle
Taiwan puts health before wealth in COVID battle
2021/01/07 20:44
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
2021/01/06 16:57

Updated : 2021-02-26 16:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end