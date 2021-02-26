Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, North America

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/26 15:18
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff bow their heads during a ceremony to honor ...
Traffic cones are lined up around the empty parking lot of Dodger Stadium, a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Cal...
In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, photo Jorie Winbish, 56, of Washington, reacts as she receives her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at...
Judge Merrick Garland, nominee to be Attorney General, is sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Feb. 22,...
Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, bottom center, listens to Jason Vaughn speak during a memorial walk and candlelight vigil for Ahmaud at the Sat...
Raella Mills, 3, plays mop-up at her home Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Dallas. Raella and her mother's apartment flooded last week by a pipe that burst ...
A goose is startled as Northup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Island flight facility in Wallops Island, Va., Satu...
Boston Red Sox pitcher Jay Groome (77) throws the ball as a medical worker with a face shield near a testing site watches the players during spring tr...
Hikers watch the sunset from a peak at Papago Park, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Feb. 19-25, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Updated : 2021-02-26 16:41 GMT+08:00

