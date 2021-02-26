AP Week in Pictures, North America

Hikers watch the sunset from a peak at Papago Park, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Hikers watch the sunset from a peak at Papago Park, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Jay Groome (77) throws the ball as a medical worker with a face shield near a testing site watches the players during spring tr... Boston Red Sox pitcher Jay Groome (77) throws the ball as a medical worker with a face shield near a testing site watches the players during spring training baseball practice on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A goose is startled as Northup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Island flight facility in Wallops Island, Va., Satu... A goose is startled as Northup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Island flight facility in Wallops Island, Va., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The rocket is delivering cargo to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Raella Mills, 3, plays mop-up at her home Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Dallas. Raella and her mother's apartment flooded last week by a pipe that burst ... Raella Mills, 3, plays mop-up at her home Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Dallas. Raella and her mother's apartment flooded last week by a pipe that burst during the record winter cold and are still without running water. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, bottom center, listens to Jason Vaughn speak during a memorial walk and candlelight vigil for Ahmaud at the Sat... Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, bottom center, listens to Jason Vaughn speak during a memorial walk and candlelight vigil for Ahmaud at the Satilla Shores development, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Arbery's son was shot and killed last year while running in a neighborhood outside the port city. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Judge Merrick Garland, nominee to be Attorney General, is sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Feb. 22,... Judge Merrick Garland, nominee to be Attorney General, is sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, photo Jorie Winbish, 56, of Washington, reacts as she receives her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at... In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, photo Jorie Winbish, 56, of Washington, reacts as she receives her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Howard University, in Washington. "I feel so lucky to have number two in my arm," says Winbish. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Traffic cones are lined up around the empty parking lot of Dodger Stadium, a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Cal... Traffic cones are lined up around the empty parking lot of Dodger Stadium, a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. California has closed some vaccination centers and delayed appointments following winter storms elsewhere in the country that hampered the shipment of doses. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff bow their heads during a ceremony to honor ... President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff bow their heads during a ceremony to honor the 500,000 Americans that died from COVID-19, at the White House, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Feb. 19-25, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

