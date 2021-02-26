Alexa
French Open champion Iga Swiatek into WTA Adelaide final

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 14:48
Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a forehand return during her fourth round match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Australian Open tennis championship in...

United States' Coco Gauff makes a backhand return to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis champions...

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — French Open champion Iga Swiatek has advanced to the final of the Adelaide International with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann on Friday.

The fifth-seeded Swiatek will next play the winner of the semifinal between second-seeded Belinda Bencic and 16-year-old American Coco Gauff.

Swiatek was dominant in the opening set, breaking the Swiss left-hander’s serve in the fourth game. The 19-year-old Swiatek bothered her opponent with a series of powerful groundstrokes as Teichmann made a series of unforced errors — 13 in the first set.

Teichmann failed to convert a break point in the fourth game of the second set — her only one of the match — and it was a turning point. Swiatek held serve, then broke the unseeded Teichmann's serve the next two times to keep her perfect record for the tournament — she has not lost a set.

“I feel solid and that is the most important thing for me because when I play good I just enjoy everything,” Swiatek said.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-26 16:41 GMT+08:00

