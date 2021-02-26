Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1

China is largest consumer of Taiwan’s pineapples, comprising 90 percent of total export volume

  381
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/26 15:14
Minister of Council of Agriculture Chen Chi-chung

Minister of Council of Agriculture Chen Chi-chung (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China announced on Friday (Feb. 26) the country would suspend the import of Taiwan’s pineapples starting March 1, citing “harmful organisms” found in the fruit.

China’s General Administration of Customs said the harmful organisms had been found in Taiwanese pineapples on multiple occasions since 2020, including Planococcus minor (passionvine mealybug), Dysmicoccus neobrevipes (gray pineapple mealybug), and Melanaspis smiles. These bugs could pose a severe threat to China’s agriculture and environment, said Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) Spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) on Friday.

The announcement comes at a time when pineapple season in the south Taiwan areas of Pingtung, Kaohsiung, and Tainan, and other places, is readying 10 percent of the total harvest for exports. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) criticized Beijing for its “unilateral decision,” which he called “unacceptable.”

The COA learned of China’s decision via a notice issued by its customs agency on Thursday. There had been no discussions between the two sides about the issue, said Chen, who blasted the Chinese authorities for not complying with global trade practices.

China is the biggest consumer of Taiwan’s pineapples, with sales to the country accounting for 90 percent of the total export volume. A total of 41,661 tons of Taiwan pineapples were exported to China in 2020, valued at approximately NT$1.5 billion.

The supposed bug problem can be solved by fumigation before the fruit products enter global markets, noted Chen. Taiwan’s pineapples are exported to 16 countries around the world, including Japan, where quarantine requirements are very strict, he stressed.

More than 5,500 batches of pineapples have been sold to China since pineapple exports began in January 2020. Among them, only 13 batches were found to have bugs, COA said. It added that all 600-plus batches of pineapples exported to China over the past four months had been approved.

The minister promised farmers the COA would make every effort to maintain the price of pineapples, adding the government will help farmers sell pineapples to other countries. Chen also encouraged Taiwanese consumers to show their support for local farmers by buying more pineapples.
pineapple
Taiwan
cross-strait relations
COA
TAO
fruit
export

RELATED ARTICLES

China's gray-zone warfare against Taiwan at highest possible level: Analyst
China's gray-zone warfare against Taiwan at highest possible level: Analyst
2021/02/25 17:36
'Love country and party': Taiwan criticizes China for religious persecution
'Love country and party': Taiwan criticizes China for religious persecution
2021/02/25 16:52
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
2021/02/25 16:20
Western Taiwan to see stricter water rationing amid drought
Western Taiwan to see stricter water rationing amid drought
2021/02/25 13:20
Taiwan to reopen to foreigners seeking medical care March 1
Taiwan to reopen to foreigners seeking medical care March 1
2021/02/25 11:36

Updated : 2021-02-26 16:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end
5 Filipino women test positive for Covid only after Taiwan quarantines end