Johnson leads Saint Mary's (Calif.) over Pacific 58-46

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 14:25
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 17 points as Saint Mary’s beat Pacific 58-46 on Thursday night.

Matthias Tass had 15 points for Saint Mary’s (13-7, 4-5 West Coast Conference). Dan Fotu added nine rebounds and three blocks. Tommy Kuhse had six rebounds.

Daniss Jenkins had 12 points for the Tigers (8-8, 5-7). Broc Finstuen added 11 points. Jordan Bell had 12 rebounds.

Jeremiah Bailey, the Tigers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5) and was held scoreless.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-26 15:09 GMT+08:00

