Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Silva scores 15, Oregon State beats California 59-57

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 13:24
Silva scores 15, Oregon State beats California 59-57

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Roman Silva scored 13 of his career-high 15 points in the second half and Oregon State beat California 59-57 on Thursday night.

Silva made 6 of 8 shots from the field. He scored seven as the Beavers (12-11, 8-9 Pac-12) opened the second half with a 15-4 run to take the lead for good.

Oregon State matched its largest lead at 57-50 on Ethan Thompson’s jumper with four minutes left. Makale Foreman answered with a 3-pointer for the Golden Bears (8-18, 3-16), the last field goal of the game with 3:29 left.

Thompson had 12 points, Jarod Lucas scored 10, and Warith Alatishe had 11 rebounds to go with seven points. The Beavers were 0-for-10 from 3-point range. The Bears were 2-for-17 from the arc.

Matt Bradley had 20 points and Andre Kelly added 15 for Cal, which made its first seven field goal attempts of the game and led by 12 after seven minutes of play.

It was Oregon State’s first win at Cal since 2009.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-26 15:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history