Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Barcello scores 29 to carry BYU past San Francisco 79-73

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 12:56
Barcello scores 29 to carry BYU past San Francisco 79-73

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello had a career-high 29 points as BYU defeated San Francisco 79-73 on Thursday night.

Barcello hit 10 of 13 shots, including 7 of 7 from beyond the arc, a BYU record.

Caleb Lohner had 13 points and nine rebounds for BYU (18-5, 9-3 West Coast Conference). Gideon George added 11 points. Brandon Averette had 10 points.

Julian Rishwain scored a career-high 25 points for the Dons (10-12, 4-8), who have now lost five games in a row. Jamaree Bouyea added 16 points. Khalil Shabazz had 12 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Dons this season. BYU defeated San Francisco 72-63 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-26 15:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Taiwan will reopen to business travel March 1
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Heavy air pollution hammers northern Taiwan
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history
Police make largest marijuana grow-op bust in Taiwan's history