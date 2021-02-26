Alexa
Bannan carries Montana past Idaho State 64-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 12:59
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Josh Bannan recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead Montana to a 64-58 win over Idaho State on Thursday night.

Brandon Whitney had 14 points for Montana (10-12, 6-9 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Parker added 10 points and six assists.

Austin Smellie had 10 points for the Bengals (12-8, 7-4), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Malik Porter added nine points and Robert Ford III six rebounds.

Tarik Cool, who led the Bengals in scoring coming into the matchup with 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10), scoring eight.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-26 15:07 GMT+08:00

