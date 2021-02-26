Alexa
Leaupepe leads Loyola Marymount over Pepperdine 81-74

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 12:40
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Keli Leaupepe had 17 points as Loyola Marymount defeated Pepperdine 81-74 on Thursday night. Jalin Anderson added 16 points for the Lions, while Mattias Markusson chipped in 15.

Joe Quintana had 12 points for Loyola Marymount (12-7, 7-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory.

Colbey Ross had 25 points and eight assists for the Waves (10-11, 6-6). Kessler Edwards added 14 points. Victor Ohia Obioha had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-26 13:38 GMT+08:00

