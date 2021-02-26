Alexa
Jockuch leads N. Colorado over Portland St. 66-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/26 12:31
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Kur Jockuch had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Matt Johnson II made a jumper with three seconds left to lead Northern Colorado to a 66-64 win over Portland State on Thursday night.

Daylen Kountz had 19 points for Northern Colorado (10-8, 6-6 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added 13 points and seven rebounds. Matt Johnson had 10 points.

Ian Burke had 17 points for the Vikings (8-10, 5-6), whose four-game winning streak was broken. James Scott added 10 points.

Updated : 2021-02-26 13:38 GMT+08:00

